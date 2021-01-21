Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 298,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,673. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11.

