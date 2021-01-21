Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 173,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 72,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,018.33, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

