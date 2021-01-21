Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.61.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $23.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $262,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

