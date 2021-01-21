Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) Insider John Rennocks Buys 20,000 Shares

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) insider John Rennocks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,260.26).
Shares of LON:UEM opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Thursday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 247.37 ($3.23). The company has a market capitalization of £449.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 181.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) Company Profile
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.