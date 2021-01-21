Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) Insider John Rennocks Buys 20,000 Shares

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) insider John Rennocks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

Shares of LON:UEM opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Thursday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 247.37 ($3.23). The company has a market capitalization of £449.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 181.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

