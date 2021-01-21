Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded to Outperform by Bradesco Corretora

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of USNZY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,871. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

