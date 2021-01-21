Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded to Outperform by Bradesco Corretora

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of USNZY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,871. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

