Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded at Bradesco Corretora

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.