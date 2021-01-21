USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Trading Up 6.2%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 248,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 133,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

The stock has a market cap of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a positive return on equity of 138.61%. The business had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USD Partners stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.79% of USD Partners worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

