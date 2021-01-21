USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack H. Brier purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.