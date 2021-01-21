Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.58

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $3.61. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 699,800 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Uranium Participation from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

