Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 1,067 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52.

UPWK stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -159.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after buying an additional 135,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Upwork by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Upwork by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 84,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

