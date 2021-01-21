Upfiring 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $75,660.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $75,660.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00054225 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004065 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003365 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003105 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

UFR is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.