UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.86

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 147474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.04 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UP Fintech by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

