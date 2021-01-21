Unobtanium (UNO) Price Hits $57.57

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for $57.57 or 0.00165237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,839.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.70 or 0.01396986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00559305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002219 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,325 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

