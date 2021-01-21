UnlimitedIP Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $2.80 million and $274,136.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00537753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.33 or 0.03916459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

