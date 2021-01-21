Unitrade Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00061389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00519655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.81 or 0.03797892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

