UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.75-18.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.18. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $17.75-18.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.59.

UNH opened at $350.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $332.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

