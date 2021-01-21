UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.37. 136,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.45 and a 200 day moving average of $324.89. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $337.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

