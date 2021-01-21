UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $16.87 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $16.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.32.

Shares of UNH opened at $350.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $332.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

