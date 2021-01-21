United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $199.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price objective raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $151.00 to $199.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.11.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $171.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.05.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after acquiring an additional 60,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after acquiring an additional 223,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.
