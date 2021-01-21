United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.17.

NYSE URI opened at $260.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.04 and a 200-day moving average of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $2,657,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 12,248.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

