United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading 13.8% Higher

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) traded up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $9.99. 13,138,948 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 7,306,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

