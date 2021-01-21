United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $3.25 on Monday. United Malt Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12.
About United Malt Group
