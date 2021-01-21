United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $3.25 on Monday. United Malt Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

