United Internet’s (UDIRF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

UDIRF opened at $42.35 on Monday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Internet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

