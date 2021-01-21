United Internet’s (UDIRF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.
UDIRF opened at $42.35 on Monday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91.
About United Internet
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.
