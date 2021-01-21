United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on UDIRF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday.
United Internet stock remained flat at $$42.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Internet has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $49.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.81.
United Internet Company Profile
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.
