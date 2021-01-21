United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UDIRF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday.

United Internet stock remained flat at $$42.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Internet has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $49.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.81.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Internet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

