United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4,008.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,190 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,494 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.