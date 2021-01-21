United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $465.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

