United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $763,000 in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $83,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Shares of PZZA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,825. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.