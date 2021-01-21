United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 95 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12,757.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $736.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $725.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

