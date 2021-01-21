United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 401 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Accenture by 87.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $252,208.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,754.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,714,165 shares of company stock worth $154,647,418. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,495. The company has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.90. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

