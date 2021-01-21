United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 1,005 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises 3.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.52.

QRVO traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.30. 28,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.69.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

