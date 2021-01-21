United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 647 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Okta comprises 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Okta by 2,057.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Okta by 109.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $262.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,923. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of -135.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.39.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

