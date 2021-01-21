United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 1,342 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,954,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after buying an additional 181,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,746,000 after purchasing an additional 117,587 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $104.80. 8,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

