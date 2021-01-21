United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,504,173. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

