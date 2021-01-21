United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $88.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In related news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

