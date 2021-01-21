UniLayer Market Capitalization Hits $1.36 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One UniLayer token can now be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $139,845.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00052111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00124912 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00072426 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00284761 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00068091 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,005,000 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

