Unified Trust Company N.A. Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.8% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,219. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

