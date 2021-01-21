Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 1,468 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 2.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.29. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

