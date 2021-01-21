Unified Trust Company N.A. Boosts Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Belden were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 139,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

