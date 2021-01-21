Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.29 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $7.28 or 0.00023259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00118711 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

Unifi Protocol DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

