Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

