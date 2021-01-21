UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) vs. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Head-To-Head Review

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

UMC has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.0% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMC and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.20 billion 3.19 $668.80 million $3.65 32.73

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMC and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 5 7 0 2.46

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus price target of $124.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than UMC.

Profitability

This table compares UMC and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.04% 16.19% 4.19%

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats UMC on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMC

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It offers brokerage and consulting services to businesses and organizations, including commercial, not-for-profit, and public entities, as well as individuals in the areas of insurance placement, risk of loss management, and management of employer sponsored benefit programs. This segment also assist retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverage's for underwriting enterprises; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The company's Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities; and claims management, loss control consulting, and insurance property appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent insurance brokers and consultants. It serves commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

