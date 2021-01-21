Ultragate Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 41.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultragate has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. Ultragate has a market cap of $18,778.31 and $132.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,457,021 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

Buying and Selling Ultragate

Ultragate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.