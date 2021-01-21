UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a top pick rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

