UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Industries in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

UFPI stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

