UBS Group Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $400.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.28.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $7.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.19. 13,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.72. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $336.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

