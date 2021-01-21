U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Increased by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

