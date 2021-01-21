U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Raised by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

