U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,914,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,581,000 after purchasing an additional 626,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,926. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

