Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.40. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

NYSE TYL traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $429.88. 1,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,891. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.59. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

