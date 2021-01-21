Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 13.3%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price was up 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $207.12 and last traded at $205.49. Approximately 1,056,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 775,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average is $94.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $146,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,086 shares of company stock valued at $31,574,634 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $562,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $1,033,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 501.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

